Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

    PM Modi said that he and his Nepalese counterpart have taken many important decisions today to make their nations' partnership a super hit in the future.

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    In a joint address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday (June 1) lauded India's 'Neighbourhood first' policy after discussions on wide-ranging issues amid a review of ties between the neighboring countries.

    Addresing the media, PM 'Prachanda' said, "Today we made an extensive review of the progress in our relations and renewed our commitment to further strengthen this relation and cooperation." The remarks come after the exchange of agreements between India and Nepal in the presence of PM Modi and Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda'. They jointly set into motion the construction of several infrastructure projects after their talks.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

    "The relation between Nepal and India is age-old and multifaceted. These relations stand built on a solid foundation on one hand by the rich tradition of Civilisational, cultural, and socio-economic linkage and on the other by the two countries' firm commitment to the time-tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation," PM 'Prachanda' said.

    Lauding PM Modi's "Neighbourhood First" policy, he said they discussed wide-ranging matters including "trade transit investment, hydropower development, power trade irrigation, agriculture, connectivity, including year-long entry routes, Railways, Bridge, transmission line, expansion of Petroleum pipeline, construction of integrated check posts as well as cultural and people to people contact."

    The Nepal Prime Minister also recalled his previous visits to India and said that he brings the greeting and best wishes of the Nepal Government and the people of Nepal.

    Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange

    "We are happy to see the remarkable transformation of India's economy and development landscape under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Prachanda said congratulating PM Modi on the completion of 9 years of his government.

    He also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal and said, "I have extended a cordial invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him in Nepal."

    PM Modi said that he and his Nepalese counterpart have taken many important decisions today to make their nations' partnership a super hit in the future.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack anr

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated audience

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated people (WATCH)

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court AJR

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

    Indian Air Force Surya Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka pilots safe gcw

    Indian Air Force’s Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe (WATCH)

    Justice SV Bhatti sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court anr

    Justice SV Bhatti sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

    Recent Stories

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack anr

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated audience

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated people (WATCH)

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug to keep learning: John Bracewell snt

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the 'Kane Williamson bug' to keep learning: John Bracewell

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon