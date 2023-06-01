Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

PM Modi said that he and his Nepalese counterpart have taken many important decisions today to make their nations' partnership a super hit in the future.

In a joint address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday (June 1) lauded India's 'Neighbourhood first' policy after discussions on wide-ranging issues amid a review of ties between the neighboring countries.

Addresing the media, PM 'Prachanda' said, "Today we made an extensive review of the progress in our relations and renewed our commitment to further strengthen this relation and cooperation." The remarks come after the exchange of agreements between India and Nepal in the presence of PM Modi and Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda'. They jointly set into motion the construction of several infrastructure projects after their talks.

"The relation between Nepal and India is age-old and multifaceted. These relations stand built on a solid foundation on one hand by the rich tradition of Civilisational, cultural, and socio-economic linkage and on the other by the two countries' firm commitment to the time-tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation," PM 'Prachanda' said.

Lauding PM Modi's "Neighbourhood First" policy, he said they discussed wide-ranging matters including "trade transit investment, hydropower development, power trade irrigation, agriculture, connectivity, including year-long entry routes, Railways, Bridge, transmission line, expansion of Petroleum pipeline, construction of integrated check posts as well as cultural and people to people contact."

The Nepal Prime Minister also recalled his previous visits to India and said that he brings the greeting and best wishes of the Nepal Government and the people of Nepal.

"We are happy to see the remarkable transformation of India's economy and development landscape under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Prachanda said congratulating PM Modi on the completion of 9 years of his government.

He also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal and said, "I have extended a cordial invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him in Nepal."

PM Modi said that he and his Nepalese counterpart have taken many important decisions today to make their nations' partnership a super hit in the future.