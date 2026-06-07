The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has stepped in to support a 9-year-old girl from Palakkad who lost her hand due to a government system failure. It has ordered a government job for her in future and recommended full support for her education and medical care.

Palakkad: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has given a major directive in the case of nine-year-old Vinodini from Palakkad. The Commission has ordered that the girl, who lost her hand due to a failure in the government system, must be given a government job when she turns 18.

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A division bench, which included Commission Chairperson K. V. Manojkumar and member Shajesh Bhaskar P., sent this recommendation to the Chief Secretary. The bench noted that because of her disability, the child would find it impossible to do normal work or earn a living in the future.

The Commission also laid out other clear instructions. The Palakkad District Child Protection Officer must ensure that the government covers her education expenses until she is 21. The Health Department has been tasked with making sure all her future medical treatment costs are paid for. Additionally, the Commission said Vinodini should get funds from the Mission Vatsalya scheme, along with mental health support and guidance for her family's special circumstances.

The Child Rights Commission had taken up this case on its own initiative (suo motu) last December after the girl's situation was highlighted in media reports.

The government has been given 45 days to submit an action-taken report on these recommendations, as per Rule 45 of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, 2012.

The Commission also made a special mention of V. D. Satheesan. It praised his efforts when he was the Leader of the Opposition. He had helped arrange funds for Vinodini's prosthetic hand and also secured 5 cents of land for her family to build a house. The Commission called his actions "commendable" and a great "model of how to support the community."