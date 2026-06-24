A 17-year-old girl's alleged suicide in Dakshina Kannada has led to a police case. A man has been booked under the POCSO Act, rape, and abetment to suicide based on a complaint by the girl's parents, who claimed she was pregnant.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district, following which police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, rape, and abetment to suicide against a man identified as Aneesh Poojary.

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According to Sudheer Reddy, Police Commissioner, Mangalore, the girl was found hanging at her residence at around 4 pm on June 23. Officials said she had left behind a suicide note addressed to her parents.

Police File POCSO Case After Parents' Complaint

The girl's parents approached the police at around 11 pm on the same day and lodged a complaint, alleging that their daughter was pregnant and had died by suicide.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at around 1 am, police said the accused is associated with a religious organisation.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, rape, and abetment to suicide.

Postmortem Conducted, Manhunt Launched

Police said doctors have informed them that confirmation regarding pregnancy would be possible only after the postmortem examination. They have also sought preservation of the foetus, if present, for DNA examination.

The postmortem examination was completed at around 6 pm today.

"A team has been deputed to trace and secure the accused. Further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)