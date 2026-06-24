Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group meeting in Bhubaneswar, stating that seas are gateways to prosperity and require a robust security framework to protect national interests.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that India's seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to prosperity, economic growth and global collaboration, underlining the need for a robust maritime security framework to safeguard the country's strategic and economic interests.

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Majhi made the remarks while inaugurating the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and senior officials from central and state agencies were also present on the occassion.

Seas as Gateways to Prosperity

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing significance of maritime security in the context of India's expanding blue economy and coastal development initiatives. "India's seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to immense opportunities, prosperity and international collaboration," Majhi said.

He described the country's maritime assets, including seas, ports, fisheries resources and the blue economy, as invaluable national assets that require protection through coordinated efforts among multiple agencies.

According to the Chief Minister, safeguarding maritime resources is vital not only for national security but also for economic development and the livelihoods of millions of people residing in coastal regions.

Majhi noted that maritime security today extends far beyond traditional law enforcement and includes the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management and environmental conservation. "Maritime security encompasses the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management and environmental conservation," he said, adding that emerging challenges require proactive and collaborative approaches among all stakeholders.

Meeting in Bhubaneswar a 'Significant Development'

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Majhi said the meeting was being held outside New Delhi for the first time and described it as a significant development for Odisha. "Today, for the first time outside of New Delhi, the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group Policy Meeting is being organised in Bhubaneswar. This will help Odisha move forward in the field of maritime security and strengthen cooperation with the Centre," he said.

Odisha's Maritime Heritage and Future

The Chief Minister said Odisha's 575-kilometre coastline has played an important role in India's maritime history and continues to be a key driver of economic growth.

Referring to Odisha's maritime heritage, he recalled that the state's traders had established commercial and cultural links with Southeast Asia nearly 2,000 years ago.

Majhi also highlighted major infrastructure projects being developed in the state, including a deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 50,000 crore.

Expert Perspectives on Cooperative Security

National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta said the forum brings together multiple central and state agencies to deliberate on policy issues related to maritime security. "Maritime security is a very complex subject and therefore there are a large number of central and state government agencies that deal with maritime security. This forum is designed to get everybody together so that we can discuss policy matters and concerns related to maritime security," Dasgupta told ANI.

He noted that all previous 13 meetings had been held in Delhi and described Odisha's hosting of the event as a significant step towards expanding participation among coastal states and Union Territories.

Joint Secretary for Armed Forces, Defence Policy and Planning, Satyajit Mohanty, said the meeting reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism and aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of taking key policy discussions beyond the national capital. "We all need to come together, the state agencies and the central agencies, and ensure that the security architecture is not getting compromised by traditional and non-traditional security threats," Mohanty said.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said representatives from all coastal states and major central agencies were participating in the conference. "We will be discussing the coastal security apparatus that exists and what more needs to be done. I am sure that with this conference, new ideas and suggestions will emerge which will help in strengthening our coastal security," Khurania said. (ANI)