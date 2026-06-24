The ED opposed Al-Falah Trust chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui's interim bail plea in a Rs 493-cr money laundering case, stating he might conceal crime proceeds. Siddiqui sought bail for his wife's cancer treatment. The hearing is on July 8.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday strongly objected to the interim bail plea of Al-Falah Trust chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in the Rs 493-crore money laundering case, saying the accused may dissipate or conceal the proceeds of crime allegedly acquired through criminal activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 8. Al-Falah chairman Siddiqui had sought six weeks of interim bail for his wife's cancer treatment. On June 17, the Delhi High Court sought a status report from the ED on Siddiqui's interim bail plea. Siddiqui had approached the HC after his plea was dismissed by the trial court.

ED Alleges Widespread Financial Fraud

The ED stated in its reply on Wednesday stated that the accused was the principal architect and beneficiary of a financial scheme that facilitated the collection of tuition fees through fraudulent claims regarding the university's NAAC accreditation, false UGC 12(B) claims, and alleged deception of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana.

According to the agency, these funds were subsequently diverted to family-owned entities and overseas investments. The agency further submitted that there is a strong likelihood that, if released on bail, the accused may dissipate or conceal the proceeds of crime allegedly acquired through criminal activities.

Justice Vinod Kumar listed the matter before the concerned court for hearing on July 8 after noting that counsel for the accused sought time to argue, as the ED had filed its reply only a day earlier.

Foreign Entities and Fund Transfers

The ED further stated that Siddiqui exercised control over an entity named Jasma Jewellers LLC in Dubai. A document titled "VerifyContract.aspx", identified as a Share Transfer Agreement dated June 12, 2023, was recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

According to the agency, the document revealed that the company was initially incorporated with Siddiqui holding a 30 per cent shareholding and Usma Akhtar holding 70 per cent. Subsequently, Siddiqui's shareholding was allegedly transferred to his son, Afham Ahmad Siddiqui. The ED further alleged that Siddiqui transferred funds to Afham Ahmad Siddiqui, which were later invested in Jasma Jewellers LLC. The agency stated that AED 150,000 was transferred as a gift to Afham's bank account and that the funds were subsequently invested in the Dubai-based entity as personal investments.

According to the ED, proceeds of crime generated from Al-Falah University, the trust, and associated institutions were routed through related entities, including Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Constructions Developers, and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd, which are allegedly owned by his wife, children, and trusted employees but controlled by him. The agency alleged that funds were transferred abroad and invested in businesses as well as movable and immovable properties.

It further claimed that, as Managing Trustee and Chancellor, Siddiqui abused his fiduciary position by using charitable and educational institutions for personal, family, and commercial benefit in violation of statutory obligations.

Arguments for Interim Bail

Siddiqui had sought interim bail for a limited period of six weeks to enable him to attend to and care for his wife during the critical and ongoing phase of her treatment.

It was argued on his behalf that the absence of any alternative caregiver was a matter of record. His parents are deceased, his wife's father has passed away, and her mother is over 75 years old and suffers from multiple comorbidities. His three children have been residing in the UAE since 2017 and 2019, well before the onset of his wife's illness.

The defence also submitted that the eldest son must remain in the UAE to care for his younger siblings and that no other adult family members reside with Siddiqui's wife. Counsel for the accused further argued that granting interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds would not prejudice the investigation or trial, contending that Siddiqui is not a flight risk, is 61 years old, has deep roots in India, and has a gravely ill wife requiring his presence in Delhi.

ED's Counterarguments on Bail Plea

Opposing the plea, the ED argued that the grounds raised were substantially similar to those advanced in the main bail application and that no exceptional, urgent, or legally sustainable circumstances had been shown to warrant interim bail pending disposal of the main application.

The agency further submitted that Siddiqui exercises control over multiple entities and financial channels, including funds routed through layered transactions and entities with foreign linkages. According to the ED, such financial capacity and cross-border exposure create a reasonable apprehension that the accused may evade the process of law if released on bail.

Risk of Witness Tampering

The ED also contended that there exists a grave likelihood of witness tampering. It noted that, out of 45 witnesses in the case, three are family members of the accused and 18 are current or former employees who worked directly under him. Given the influence allegedly exercised by Siddiqui over these individuals, the agency argued that there is a high likelihood of interference with witnesses if interim bail is granted.

Case Background

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested Siddiqui in February in connection with alleged financial and administrative irregularities. He was taken into custody from jail by the ED in March. The Al Falah University had earlier come under scrutiny after it was revealed that suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi, who carried out the Red Fort blast in November 2025 that resulted in the death of 12 people, had been employed by the varsity. (ANI)