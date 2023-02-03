Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

The Finance Minister announced Rs 1873.09 crore allocation for the education sector, Rs 344.64 crore allocation for mid-day meal scheme and Rs 40.5 crore allocated for the development of government engineering colleges.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday (February 3) presented the state budget for 2023-2024 in the Legislative Assembly. The minister stated that Kerala wasn't staring at a debt trap and that the state was on a path of positive growth.

He further said the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore to deal with inflation while allocating Rs 600 crore as rubber subsidy.

The finance minister further said Rs 100 crore has been marked for the government's 'Make in Kerala' scheme. He also said Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan.

With a special purpose vehicle, the Palakkad high-tech industrial corridor will be developed. 2000 acres have been identified for the purpose, with Rs 200 crore allocated for next year.

Meanwhile, the Technopark at Trivandrum gets an allocation of Rs 26.6 crore, the Kochi Infopark gets Rs 35 crore, and the Kozhikode cyber park gets Rs 12 crore.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 20 crore for the modernisation of the food park, Rs 6293 crore for rural development, the Ayyankali employment guarantee scheme in urban areas gets an allocation of Rs 150 crore, the Power sector gets allocation of Rs 1758 crore, Meat products of India gets an allocation of Rs 13.5 crore, Industrial sector allocation Rs 1259.66 crore, Special package for MSME units Rs 21.5 crore.

Balagopal also allocates Rs 50.85 crores to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Finance minister adds that conservation and livelihood should go hand in hand. It can be seen that human-wildlife conflict has escalated in Kerala of late with protests by people across the forested eastern side of the State due to frequent tiger attacks and raids by elephants.

The Finance Minister also announced Rs 15 crore allocation for the state government's anti-drug activities and Rs 9 crore for Vimukti de-addiction centres. The present budget also earmarked Rs 58 crore for dam improvement; Rs 54.45 crore for irrigation and flood control projects; and Rs 2 crore for river clean-ups.

On Thursday, the pre-budget economic survey report was tabled in the Assembly. The main aim of the budget would be overcoming the deep financial crisis which has gripped the state.