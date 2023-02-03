Calicut-bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi

As many as 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame. According to reports, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut on Friday (February 3) landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. According to reports, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

As many as 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame.

Reacting to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement that read, "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Air turn back due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000 ft during climb."

