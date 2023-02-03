Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Calicut-bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi

    As many as 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame. According to reports, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

    Calicut bound Air India Express flight's engine catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut on Friday (February 3) landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. According to reports, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

    As many as 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame.

    Also read: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for 'hiding' another pee incident; check details

    Reacting to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement that read, "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Air turn back due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000 ft during climb."

    Earlier, DGCA fined Air India Rs 10 lakh for two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year.

    Shankar Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger in a drunken state on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November 2022. 

    Also read: Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why

    Previously, the civil aviation regulator fined Tata-owned Air India Rs 30 lakh and suspended the flight's Pilot-In-Command for three months in connection with the urination case.

    The DGCA had also issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight services, and all pilots and cabin crew members on the AI-102 flight from New York to New Delhi. On January 21, 2023, the Patiala House Court extended Shankar Mishra's judicial custody.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today gcw

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today

    Nobody has contacted me: Capt Amarinder Singh rejects reports on replacing Maharashtra governor - adt

    'Nobody has contacted me': Capt Amarinder Singh rejects reports on replacing Maharashtra governor

    Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check details - adt

    K'taka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check detail

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional' AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional'

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature - adt

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

    Too risky to shoot down US after Chinese spy balloon spotted over nuclear launch site gcw

    'Too risky to shoot down...' US after Chinese 'spy' balloon spotted over nuclear launch site

    SHOCKING Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry RBA

    SHOCKING: Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today gcw

    Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC series on PM Modi today

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition RBA

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon