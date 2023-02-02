Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional'

    CM Kejriwal's response came soon after ED, in its charge sheet, alleged that the AAP used the money generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam for election campaigning in Goa.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (February 2) said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being used by the Centre to destabilise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital and chargesheets by the probe agency are "fictional".

    Speaking to reporters over the recent ED chargesheet, CM Kejriwal said the claims made by the probe agency are "completely fictional".

    "The ED has filed 5,000 charge sheets in this government's tenure. How many convictions have happened in these case? These cases are fake, false allegations are levelled," Kejriwal said, adding that ED is being used to destabilise and topple state governments.

    According to a chargesheet filed by the ED, cash payments amounting to almost Rs 70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of AAP's survey teams. The probe agency said AAP's communications in-charge, Vijay Nair, "told certain persons involved in the campaign-related work to receive the payments in cash".

    It can be seen that this is the first time Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the ED.

    "Vijay Nair (accused in the case) had arranged a meeting of the owner of Indo Spirits, Sameer Mahandru, with Arvind Kejriwal, and when that didn't materialise, he arranged a video call," the ED charge sheet read.

    The probe agency further claimed that Arvind Kejriwal told Sameer to trust Vijay Nair and carry on with him.

