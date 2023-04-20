Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Bear trapped in well drowns while being rescued by forest department staff

    The bear slipped from the rope net that was placed to lift it.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A bear that fell into a well in Vellanad, Thiruvananthapuram tragically died during the rescue mission undertaken by the forest department. Although the rescue operation began in the early hours of Thursday, the bear slipped from the rope net that was placed to lift it.

    The team of forest department officials tranquilized the animal that was hanging to the wall under the direction of Dr. Alexander Jacob from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.  The authorities opted to tranquilize it to avoid any potential attacks, in case the bear managed to leave the well while being rescued. The officials tranquilized the animal at around 9.30 am. After being tranquilized, the animal entirely drowned in the water.

    The bear was totally worn out by Thursday morning after falling into a well on Wednesday night.

    The sound of people startled the bear, which then plunged into a well 20 feet deep. Dr Jacob Alexander claimed that the bear's evacuation was inappropriate. The drug shot was successful, but the loosening of the hold on one side of the net caused the bear to fall into the water. 

    Locals claim that the bear entered a Kannampally native's house to catch the chickens being raised there. The third hen, which the bear was about to take after catching the other two, flew onto the net that was covering the wall.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
