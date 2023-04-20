Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The Defence Minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and has advised him rest.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (April 20) tested positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus.

The Defence Minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and has advised him rest.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Scindia took to Twitter and said his COVID report has come positive.

In a tweet, Scindia said, "I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done."

On January 10, 2022, the defence minister said that he tested positive for Covid and has isolated himself at home. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Rajnath Singh said.

On Thursday, India reported over 12,000 Covid-19 infections, an increase of nearly 2,000 cases compared to yesterday. As many as 12,591 cases were registered, the daily Covid report shared by the government showed. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65286 – 0.14% percent of the total cases.