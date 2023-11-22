Kerala: 19-year-old killed by four-member gang in Thiruvananthapuram; one arrested

A 19-year-old youth was killed by a four-member gang while playing on turf at Karimadom in Thiruvananthapuram. The police stated that the reason behind the violence was past enmity.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old youth was killed by a four-member gang while playing on turf at Karimadom in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased was identified as Arshad. The police have arrested Dhanush, the accused in the murder. The other accused are missing and are suspected to be minors. The police stated that the reason behind the violence was past enmity.

Arshad and his friends took a courageous stand against a drug gang operating in their colony, actively working to put a halt to the sale of drugs. In response to the drug issue, Arshad formed a youth group dedicated to combating drug addiction and raising awareness in the community. This initiative appears to be the reason behind a violent attack on Arshad.

Arshad sustained a severe injury to his neck. Despite efforts to get him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The attack also resulted in injuries to Arshad's brother.

Arshad was playing on the turf when he was called and brutally hacked to death by a group. His friends revealed that earlier there was a conflict between the two groups on Diwali.

The news of Arshad's death has left his friends in shock. Arshad was not only a talented football player but also a dedicated trainer in the sport. Arshad had secured a good job and was striving to support his financially struggling family.