Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode to have water supply cut on THESE dates; Check

Thiruvananthapuram: The Water Authority has announced that the water supply in 37 areas of the Thiruvananthapuram district will be disrupted due to cleaning work being done at the Duthala reservoir. The water supply will be interrupted on November 24 and November 25.

PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi Bridge, Kanjirampara, Pangodu, Vattiyoorkavu, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, Melethumele, CPT, Thozhuvancode, Arapura, Kodunganoor, Ilipod, Kundamankadavu Bridge, Kulasekharam, Tirumala, Valiyavila, Punnakkadu, Thirukkannapuram, which fall under the Tirumala and Karamana sections of the Water Authority, and Kunnapuzha, Poojapura, Karamana, Mudavanmugal, Nedumcaud, Kaladi, Neeramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthoorkadavu, Melamcode, Melarannoor, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemam, Estate, Sathya Nagar, and other areas will have a water cut as informed by the Water Authority. For more information, contact the toll-free number 1916.

Meanwhile, the residents in Pottammal, Kovoor, Medical College, and Velliparam areas of Kozhikode have been notified that the drinking water supply will be disrupted on November 23. This interruption is due to ongoing renovations at the water authority's Kuttikatur booster station. Additionally, there will be traffic restrictions in certain parts of Kozhikode on the same day.

A complete traffic ban will be in effect from Kozhikode Kuttiady to Kodenchery, starting on November 23. This restriction is implemented as part of road renovation activities, specifically for the purpose of tarring. Officials have advised that, during the ban, vehicles should use the Pullurampara hilly highway for travel in these areas.