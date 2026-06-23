Uttarakhand is gearing up for a major infrastructure transformation with the development of ropeway projects connecting Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

Uttarakhand is experiencing a big push in pilgrimage infrastructure with the completion of two landmark ropeway projects linking Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. The projects, approved under the Centre's Parvatmala ropeway development plan, are projected to boost accessibility, reduce travel time, and provide safer transportation for devotees visiting these venerated temples.

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Kedarnath Ropeway To Reduce Travel Time Drastically

One of the major projects is the 12.9-km Sonprayag-Kedarnath rope path. Today, it takes around eight to nine hours for devotees to journey to the Kedarnath temple. Once operational, the ropeway is likely to cut the travel timedown to 36 minutes. The project has been authorised with an estimated cost of ₹4,081 crore and will be built using the sophisticated Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology. It can transport about 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction.

Hemkund Sahib Ropeway to Make a Difficult Trek Easier

Another notable project is the Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeway, which would improve connectivity to one of the highest Sikh pilgrimage destinations in the world. The 12.4-kilometre-long ropeway costing ₹2,730 crore would drastically cut the gruelling 21-km uphill trip that the pilgrims now have to face. “The project will have a combination of Monocable Detachable Gondola and 3S ropeway technology.”

Will benefit tourism and the local economy

The officials feel that the ropeways would not only improve the pilgrimage experience but also boost Uttarakhand's tourism industry. “Better connectivity should attract more visitors and create more jobs and help local businesses in the area. The initiatives are also being touted as environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional transportation in the delicate Himalayan terrain.

The Dawn of Spiritual Tourism

With the development on the Parvatmala program, Uttarakhand is emerging as a leader in contemporary pilgrimage infrastructure. The ropeway initiatives are anticipated to improve the accessibility of the sacred places for older persons, differently-abled pilgrims and families and also enhance the overall tourism experience.