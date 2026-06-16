Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra has urged Kedarnath Yatra pilgrims to exercise caution as monsoon activity increases. With over 12 lakh devotees having visited, the administration is monitoring landslide-prone areas and advises pilgrims to be prepared.

DM Urges Caution Amidst Monsoon

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra advised devotees to exercise caution as monsoon activity increased in the region, noting that over 12 lakh pilgrims had visited Kedarnath since the yatra began on April 22.

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"The Kedarnath Yatra started smoothly on April 22. More than 12 lakh people have come so far. The monsoon has also arrived. The rainy season is gradually increasing. Therefore, we, along with our entire team, are monitoring the entire traffic, landslide zone and Kedarnath temple through cameras," Mishra told ANI.

He appealed to pilgrims to undertake the journey with necessary precautions and said health centre services are available for devotees during the yatra. The District Magistrate advised pilgrims with medical conditions to carry their own medicines and also asked them to carry raincoats with them in view of the ongoing monsoon season. He further urged devotees to maintain cleanliness along the trekking route and avoid the use of plastic.

Enhanced Safety Measures in Place

The administration is keeping a close watch on vulnerable areas as the rainy season advances. Earlier, Mishra had said that the trek to Kedarnath Dham becomes more challenging during the monsoon due to the increased risk of landslides, falling debris and rockfalls. He had stated that extensive safety arrangements have been made at vulnerable locations on both the Kedarnath Highway and the trekking route, keeping potential hazards in mind.

Vulnerable Areas Under Close Watch

According to the administration, surveillance has been intensified, and disaster management and rescue teams have been placed on high alert. Several stretches on the Kedarnath Highway, including Sirobagad, Banswara, Jamu and Munkatiya, have been identified as highly landslide-prone areas. On the trekking route, Kuber Glacier, Rambara, Bhimbali and Lincholi have been categorised as danger zones where additional monitoring and preparedness measures are in place.

The administration has appealed to pilgrims to follow advisories issued during the yatra and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth pilgrimage during the monsoon period.

State-Level Preparations for Char Dham Yatra

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive preparations across all districts that are part of the Char Dham Yatra route, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi. Furthermore, the government also ensured close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the Chief Minister himself personally monitoring all arrangements. (ANI)