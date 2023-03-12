Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman’s body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    A missing report was registered and a probe launched, the police spokesperson said. During the course of the investigation, police rounded up several suspects, including Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam.

    Kashmir shocker Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into several pieces and burying the body parts at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.

    Police in Budgam have cracked a blind murder case by arresting an accused involved in the commission of the crime, a spokesperson of the force said.

    Also read: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

    The official further said that on March 8, the Soibugh police post received an application from Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of the Soibugh area of the central Kashmir district, stating that his sister left for coaching classes on March 7, but did not return home.

    A missing report was registered and a probe launched, the police spokesperson said. During the course of the investigation, police rounded up several suspects, including Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam.

    After sustained questioning, Ahmad confessed to his involvement in the commission of the crime, the police spokesperson said. The accused told police that he had chopped the victim's body into several pieces and buried the body parts at different locations, he added.

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled

    Following Ahmad's disclosure, the body parts were recovered, the police spokesperson said, adding that the medico-legal formalities are underway and further investigation is on.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya AJR

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details AJR

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details

    Bengaluru Police place over 4,000 cameras around 1,600 junctions in the city to curb crimes AJR

    4,100 cameras at 1,650 junctions in Bengaluru - will beefed up surveillance curb crimes?

    Hyderabad BRS welcomes Amit Shah with a washing powder Nirma twist check details AJR

    Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with a 'washing powder Nirma' twist; check details

    Recent Stories

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here - adt

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Do not know when next I will get a wicket like this - Shubman Gill on his 100-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't know when next I will get a wicket like this' - Gill on his hundred

    Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya AJR

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in - adt

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon