Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project is worth around Rs 8,408 crore, Prime Minister's Office has informed. It can be seen that this will be PM Modi's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 12) inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at a public rally in Mandya district and said that youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation.

Addressing a public rally in Mandya, PM Modi said, "In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development."

"Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last nine years, houses were made for over 3 crore poor people under which lakhs of houses were made in Karnataka. "Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has also been provided to 40 lakh families in Karnataka," PM Modi said.

The 118-km expressway will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.