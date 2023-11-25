Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week

Another tragic tiger attack in Bandipur National Park claims Ratnamma's life while she tended to her cattle. This marks the second recent attack, heightening tension. Residents' anxiety leads to an unsettling event at the Forest Department office, reflecting growing unease in the community.

A tragic incident unfolded in the vicinity of Nanjangudu, Mysore, as another cowherd woman fell victim to a man-eating tiger, casting a pall of fear and concern across the region. The victim, identified as Ratnamma (50), wife of Venkataiah from Ballurhundi village, became prey to a tiger attack while tending to her cattle in the forested area of Bandipur National Park.

The harrowing incident occurred on a fateful Friday afternoon while Ratnamma was grazing her cattle at her farm within the forest premises. In a sudden and vicious assault, the tiger pounced on Ratnamma around 3:30 pm, dragging her nearly a kilometre into the dense forest. It was only after an hour-long search that RFO Narayan and the Hediala Forest Department staff discovered Ratnamma's lifeless body.



This distressing occurrence marks the second such attack in recent times, following the unfortunate incident involving a cowherd named Veerabhadrabhovi from Mahadeva Nagar just a month ago. Moreover, tension looms large in the area as a tiger had also killed a bull near Malkundi a mere two days prior to this tragic event.



In the wake of Ratnamma's demise, residents from Mahadevanagar, Hediala, Ballurhundi, and Wodeyanpur gathered in solidarity, converging at the Hediala Forest Department office. However, amidst rising anxiety and apprehension, an unsettling event unfolded as officers faced expulsion from the office due to the palpable fear of public outrage.

The successive occurrences of tiger attacks and the unsettling circumstances surrounding Ratnamma's death have instilled a sense of unease and apprehension among the residents of the area.