Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week

    Another tragic tiger attack in Bandipur National Park claims Ratnamma's life while she tended to her cattle. This marks the second recent attack, heightening tension. Residents' anxiety leads to an unsettling event at the Forest Department office, reflecting growing unease in the community.

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in the vicinity of Nanjangudu, Mysore, as another cowherd woman fell victim to a man-eating tiger, casting a pall of fear and concern across the region. The victim, identified as Ratnamma (50), wife of Venkataiah from Ballurhundi village, became prey to a tiger attack while tending to her cattle in the forested area of Bandipur National Park.

    The harrowing incident occurred on a fateful Friday afternoon while Ratnamma was grazing her cattle at her farm within the forest premises. In a sudden and vicious assault, the tiger pounced on Ratnamma around 3:30 pm, dragging her nearly a kilometre into the dense forest. It was only after an hour-long search that RFO Narayan and the Hediala Forest Department staff discovered Ratnamma's lifeless body.

    Mysuru: 7-year-old killed by tiger, death sparks outrage and concern

    This distressing occurrence marks the second such attack in recent times, following the unfortunate incident involving a cowherd named Veerabhadrabhovi from Mahadeva Nagar just a month ago. Moreover, tension looms large in the area as a tiger had also killed a bull near Malkundi a mere two days prior to this tragic event.

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    In the wake of Ratnamma's demise, residents from Mahadevanagar, Hediala, Ballurhundi, and Wodeyanpur gathered in solidarity, converging at the Hediala Forest Department office. However, amidst rising anxiety and apprehension, an unsettling event unfolded as officers faced expulsion from the office due to the palpable fear of public outrage.

    The successive occurrences of tiger attacks and the unsettling circumstances surrounding Ratnamma's death have instilled a sense of unease and apprehension among the residents of the area.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    PM Modi takes a sortie in homegrown Tejas fighter jet (PHOTOS)

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Tiger's fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence vkp

    Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series RKK

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    PM Modi takes a sortie in homegrown Tejas fighter jet (PHOTOS)

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon