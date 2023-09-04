Mysuru: 7-year-old killed by tiger, death sparks outrage and concern

A tiger killed a 7-year-old boy in Karnataka's HD Kote taluk, sparking outrage and demands for capturing the man-eating tiger and compensation for the family. This incident adds to the growing concern of wildlife-human conflicts in the state, with recurring tiger attacks.

The human-animal conflicts are continuing at an alarming rate in Karnataka, with a tiger attacking and killing a 7-year-old boy in the Kallahatti village of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district. The young victim, identified as Charan, was sitting under a tree on a farm while his parents worked nearby. Suddenly, the tiger pounced on him, dragging him away and eventually killing him.

The family of the young boy were engaged in agricultural work when the horrifying event took place. Charan's parents noticed his absence and began searching for him. They stumbled upon his slipper and tiger footprints nearby, leading them to the gruesome sight of the tiger eating their son.



Being agitated and shocked at the sight, the parents shouted and tried to scare away the tiger. This raised an alarm, attracting the attention of locals who gathered at the scene. They managed to drive the tiger away, but it left behind the partially consumed body of the young boy. They immediately informed the authorities, which led the H D Kote police to attend the scene.

Despite alerting the forest department, no one arrived at the scene due to alleged negligence. Sometime later, forest officials issued an order to capture the man-eating tiger, prompting a tiger capture operation in the HD Kote taluk. Two elephants, Sugriva and Prashant, were summoned from the Dubare camp to assist in the operation.

The grieving family refused to remove their son's body from the location and insisted on capturing the tiger, demanding appropriate compensation. As the forest officials arrived late to the scene, it sparked an outrage among the villagers.

