Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysuru: 7-year-old killed by tiger, death sparks outrage and concern

    A tiger killed a 7-year-old boy in Karnataka's HD Kote taluk, sparking outrage and demands for capturing the man-eating tiger and compensation for the family. This incident adds to the growing concern of wildlife-human conflicts in the state, with recurring tiger attacks.

    Mysuru: 7-year-old killed by tiger, death sparks outrage and concern vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    The human-animal conflicts are continuing at an alarming rate in Karnataka, with a tiger attacking and killing a 7-year-old boy in the Kallahatti village of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district. The young victim, identified as Charan, was sitting under a tree on a farm while his parents worked nearby. Suddenly, the tiger pounced on him, dragging him away and eventually killing him.

    The family of the young boy were engaged in agricultural work when the horrifying event took place. Charan's parents noticed his absence and began searching for him. They stumbled upon his slipper and tiger footprints nearby, leading them to the gruesome sight of the tiger eating their son.

    Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak

    Being agitated and shocked at the sight, the parents shouted and tried to scare away the tiger. This raised an alarm, attracting the attention of locals who gathered at the scene. They managed to drive the tiger away, but it left behind the partially consumed body of the young boy. They immediately informed the authorities, which led the H D Kote police to attend the scene.

    Despite alerting the forest department, no one arrived at the scene due to alleged negligence. Sometime later, forest officials issued an order to capture the man-eating tiger, prompting a tiger capture operation in the HD Kote taluk. Two elephants, Sugriva and Prashant, were summoned from the Dubare camp to assist in the operation.

    The grieving family refused to remove their son's body from the location and insisted on capturing the tiger, demanding appropriate compensation. As the forest officials arrived late to the scene, it sparked an outrage among the villagers.

    The wildlife-human conflicts have surged up in the state at an alarming rate. Recurring tiger attacks becoming a growing concern. Just a few months ago, in Kodagu district, another tiger attack claimed the lives of a boy and his grandfather within two days of each other.r capture operation in the HD Kote taluk. Two elephants, Sugriva and Prashant, were summoned from the Dubare camp to assist in the operation.

    Elephant Census: Bandipur tops in tiger and elephant numbers

    The grieving family refused to remove their son's body from the location and insisted on capturing the tiger, demanding appropriate compensation. As the forest officials arrived late to the scene, it sparked an outrage among the villagers.

    The wildlife-human conflicts have surged up in the state at an alarming rate. Recurring tiger attacks becoming a growing concern. Just a few months ago, in Kodagu district, another tiger attack claimed the lives of a boy and his grandfather within two days of each other.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why locals are urging usage of e-autos in UNESCO heritage site of Hampi vkp

    Why locals are urging usage of e-autos in UNESCO heritage site of Hampi

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked vkp

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked

    Shimoga hotel penalised Rs 15000 for serving non-veg food to vegetarian customer vkp

    Shimoga hotel penalised Rs 15000 for serving non-veg food to vegetarian customer

    KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt vkp

    KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

    High Court rules maintenance for daughters only till age of 18, not till marriage

    High Court rules maintenance for daughters only till age of 18, not till marriage

    Recent Stories

    Why locals are urging usage of e-autos in UNESCO heritage site of Hampi vkp

    Why locals are urging usage of e-autos in UNESCO heritage site of Hampi

    G20 Summit Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8 10 gcw

    G20 Summit: Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8-10

    Idli to Medu Vada: 6 popular breakfasts in South India vma

    Idli to Medu Vada: 6 popular breakfasts in South India

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their ages ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their ages

    One terrorist killed cop injured in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir Reasi gcw

    One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon