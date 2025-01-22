Pune: Car reverses, crashes through parking lot wall in Viman nagar apartment; WATCH viral video

A car in Viman Nagar, Pune, crashed through a parking lot wall after the driver mistakenly reversed. The incident, caught on CCTV, went viral. Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred. The accident has raised concerns about the safety and quality of parking lot structures.

A shocking and bizarre incident in Viman Nagar has caught the attention of social media users, as a car plunged from the first floor of an apartment building after the driver mistakenly reversed the vehicle. The accident, which occurred at Shubh Apartment on Sunday morning, was captured on CCTV and has quickly gone viral.

The footage shows a black Honda City reversing out of the parking lot on the first floor. In a split second, the car crashes through the wall of the parking area before plummeting to the ground below. According to initial reports, the driver unintentionally engaged the reverse gear instead of moving forward. The wall, described as weak and slippery, gave way under the car’s impact, causing a dramatic fall.



Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly (WATCH)

The car landed upright, and fortunately, the occupants were able to escape without serious injuries. Witnesses at the scene expressed relief that the car was not moving at high speed, which prevented what could have been a more severe outcome.

The incident has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the parking area, with many social media users questioning the construction quality of the building's parking lot. The viral video, which has been widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), shows the moment the car broke through the wall and crashed to the ground.

Latest Videos