High drama as expelled students gatecrash farewell party at Jaipur school, thrash Class 12 student (WATCH)

A farewell party organized for Class 12 students at SMS School in Rajasthan's Jaipur spiraled into chaos as a violent fight broke out.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

A farewell party organized for Class 12 students at SMS School in Rajasthan's Jaipur spiraled into chaos as a violent fight broke out. The disturbing scenes, caught on camera, have since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video captures a heated argument between two students dressed in suits, escalating rapidly when one student grabs the other by the throat. What follows is a brutal assault as the student pushes the victim towards a group of expelled students, who then relentlessly beat him. Kicks, slaps, and punches fly as the helpless student is thrashed in full view of onlookers.

None of the other students intervened to stop the fight. Instead, they chose to record the incident on their mobile phones.

According to reports, the fight erupted because former students expelled for failing the 11th grade, had forcibly entered the farewell party. When a current student confronted them about their presence, tempers flared, leading to the vicious assault.

The victim, visibly shaken and seen holding his head in the video, received no help until a female student finally stepped in to stop the attack.

The school administration has distanced itself from the incident, asserting that the expelled students were no longer affiliated with the institution. However, they admitted that no security measures were in place for the event. Neither staff members nor security guards intervened during the brawl.

