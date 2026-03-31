A tech couple from Telangana, living in Bengaluru, died in a suspected suicide case. Bhanu Chander Reddy was found dead inside their flat, while his wife Bibi Shaziya Siraj later died after jumping from their building. Police suspect marital issues and possible health concerns. Two cases have been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

A young couple working in the tech sector was found dead in a suspected case of suicide in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday. The incident took place in the Kothanur area of the city. The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Chander Reddy (32) and his wife Bibi Shaziya Siraj (31). Both were originally from Telangana and were employed as software engineers in private companies.

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Sequence of events inside the flat

According to police officials, Bhanu Chander Reddy was found dead inside a room in their apartment. Reports suggest the room was locked from inside, and he did not respond despite repeated knocking.

Concerned, Shaziya alerted the apartment security staff and neighbours. After forcing the door open, residents found Bhanu dead inside the room.

In a tragic turn of events, just minutes later, Shaziya allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of the same residential building. She died on the spot, leaving neighbours and residents in shock.

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Police register cases, probe continues

Police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death based on complaints filed by family members in Telangana. Officials said further investigation is underway to understand the exact circumstances that led to the deaths.

Authorities are waiting for post-mortem reports, which are expected to provide more clarity about the incident.

Possible reasons under investigation

Initial investigation suggests that the couple may have been facing marital issues. Sources told police that there were frequent disagreements between them after marriage.

Officials are also examining whether any health-related concerns of Bhanu Chander Reddy could have played a role in the incident. Emotional stress and personal challenges are also being looked into as part of the probe.

However, police have not confirmed any single cause yet and said all angles are being investigated.

The couple had been married for around nine years. Before their marriage, they were reportedly in a live-in relationship.

Both were working professionals in the IT sector and had been living together in Bengaluru for some time. Their sudden deaths have left their families and colleagues deeply shocked.

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Residents of the apartment complex said the incident has created panic and sadness in the area. Neighbours described the couple as quiet and said they did not expect such a tragedy.

Police have urged people not to speculate and to wait for official findings.

Incidents like this highlight the importance of mental health support and open communication. Experts often stress that seeking help during emotional distress can make a big difference.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and are expected to share more details once reports are complete.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)