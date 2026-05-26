AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned and joined actor Vijay's TVK, saying one must be in the ruling camp to serve the people. He is the fourth MLA to quit the AIADMK recently, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43.

AIADMK leader Esakki Subaya, who resigned as an MLA and joined the TVK on Tuesday, said that one has to be part of the ruling camp to work for their constituency. Joining hands with the TVK, Subaya compared Chief Minister Vijay to former CM and actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran. While saying he wishes not to blame anyone in the AIADMK camp, he took an indirect dig at General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying J Jayalalithaa's ear was different from the current one.

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Addressing the press, Subaya said, "I have joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam solely to work for the welfare of my constituency. Only if one is part of the ruling party can meaningful work be done for the people. That is why I joined here. It was revolutionary leader MGR who nurtured me and made me known across Tamil Nadu. The era of Amma was different, and the current era is different. I do not wish to blame anyone."

AIADMK Loses Four MLAs to TVK

Earlier today, Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned after three MLAs had quit the party and joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs.

Yesterday, Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar resigned and joined the TVK in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested.

EPS Accuses TVK of 'Horse-Trading'

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused TVK of "horse-trading," AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp. Sengottaiyan said, "AIADMK remained strong during the leadership of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami could not be compared to them; he is the reason why people and party members are moving away from the AIADMK." (ANI)