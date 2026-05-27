An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated after smoke was detected onboard while it was taxiing for departure. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe and that an alternate aircraft was arranged for the journey.

IndiGo Flight Evacuated in Bengaluru After Smoke Scare

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was noticed inside the aircraft while it was taxiing out for departure, the airline said, adding that all passengers and crew are safe.

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According to an IndiGo spokesperson, flight 6E 6017 experienced a safety alert during taxiing when smoke was observed on board, prompting an immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.

"On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed," the official release said.

The airline added that passengers and crew were attended to by airport and airline staff after the evacuation. "All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart shortly, and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time," the release added.

Air India Express Flight Delayed Over Technical Issue

In a separate incident on the same day, an Air India Express flight operating from Delhi to Patna was delayed after the scheduled aircraft developed a technical issue, according to an airline spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the airline arranged an alternative aircraft to operate the flight and extended support to passengers during the delay.

"One of our Delhi-Patna flights was delayed due to a technical issue with the scheduled aircraft. An alternative aircraft has been arranged. Guests were provided meals and the option to cancel for a full refund or reschedule. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

Passengers were offered complimentary meals and given the choice to either opt for a full refund or reschedule their journey, the airline added.

The exact nature of the technical issue and the duration of the delay were not immediately disclosed. (ANI)