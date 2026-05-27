Amid intense political speculation in Karnataka, the Congress high command has reportedly asked CM Siddaramaiah to pave the way for a leadership change, offering him a potential move to national politics, sources said after a high-stakes meeting.

The corridors of power in Delhi and Bengaluru are currently abuzz with a familiar yet intensified political speculation. As the Congress party navigates a period of significant political "churn" in Karnataka, the recent high-stakes meeting convened by the party's high command is more than just a strategy session for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

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Leadership Change Discussed in High-Command Meeting

In a significant development amid ongoing political churn, the Congress party high command held a high-stakes meeting to discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. The deliberations included AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Following the discussions, sources confirmed to ANI that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a separate, one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to sources privy to the discussions, the leadership has conveyed to the Chief Minister the need to pave the way for a potential leadership change in the state.

While no specific deadline has been imposed on the veteran leader, sources indicated that several exit options were placed on the table. Among the proposals discussed is a move for Siddaramaiah to transition into national politics, potentially through a nomination to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. However, a final decision on the matter remains pending. Sources stated that the party is expected to arrive at a roadmap only after a second round of deliberations between Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah.

Official Denial Amid Ongoing Speculation

Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states. The meeting took place in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala), and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said. "Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else," he added.

A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The speculation intensified after the Congress leadership invited Siddaramaiah for discussions. The Congress government in the state has completed three years.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister.

BJP Slams Congress Over Internal Rift

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Karnataka's political situation, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra claimed that the state government is on the verge of collapse due to internal power struggles and a complete standstill in developmental work. Speaking to ANI, Mishra alleged that the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has failed to resolve the internal rift regarding the Chief Ministerial post.

"Ever since the Congress government was formed in Karnataka, there has been absolutely no other issue of significance there. The sole issue remains: who should continue as Chief Minister, or who should be replaced? As things stand now, there are numerous contenders for the post," Mishra said.

The BJP MP further claimed that the state's administration has been neglected. "Since the last election, absolutely no developmental work has taken place in the state. The people there are in utter distress. These individuals will be unable to resolve the issue of selecting a Chief Minister; this task is beyond the capabilities of either Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge," he added.

Mishra also predicted a similar fate for other Congress-led or opposition-ruled states in the South. "The government there is bound to collapse very soon. The same fate awaits Kerala; the government in Kerala, too, will fall. In Telangana as well, there is significant internal resentment brewing among Congress leaders," he claimed.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya criticised the Congress 'High Command,' calling it "weak and directionless." "It is Congress's misfortune that the high command has become so weak and directionless that it is no longer taken seriously by anyone. A similar situation was unfolding in Kerala, but it was averted due to the Chief Minister's firmness. Had DK Shivakumar demonstrated such resolve at that time, he would not have reached this situation today," Siroya told ANI. (ANI)