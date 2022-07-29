Karnataka killings: NIA to probe Praveen's death, Section 144 imposed; security beefed up

Mohammed Fazil was killed by unidentified assailants on Thursday night, while BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night. The prohibitory orders were put in place starting on Thursday night and lasting until the morning of July 30.

Following the back-to-back killings of two people from separate groups in the previous few days, prohibition orders have been imposed around the city. The security situation in 55 locations along the Karnataka-Kerala border will be reviewed in a meeting with senior police officers, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Additionally, he announced that Karnataka government has handed over the BJYM leader murder case to the National Investigation Agency.

Due to the sensitive situation, security has been stepped up in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, according to police on Friday. Schools and institutions inside the boundaries of the police stations in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki, and Pannambur will be shut.

The official further informed that all liquor stores would stay closed and that 19 check points, including one at the border between Karnataka and Kerala, where all cars would be examined, had been set up. No one would be permitted to wander in the city after 10 o'clock.

Siddaramiah, the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, sought Bommai's resignation, claiming that the state's law and order had "totally crumbled." He further said the murders in the state are evidence of 'intellectual failure'. "The Home Minister is in charge of Law and Order, whereas the CM is in charge of Intelligence. They should thus quit because they are to blame for it," he added.

Bommai responded to the accusation by claiming that 32 killings had occurred when Siddaramaiah was the CM. "So what did he do? All he does is try to inject politics into everything. His assertion is irrelevant," he added. He also rejected the opposition's call for the resignation of the home minister, claiming that no one would step down. Bommai said that all of the perpetrators of Nettaru's murder had been found and detained. He said that his administration had not handled the incident like a typical homicide. The state administration is investigating the crime's motivation. You will learn about the many judgments we made if you wait a few days, he added.

(With PTI inputs)