    23-year-old man hacked to death by masked assailants in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed

    The terrifying CCTV footage captures key moments of the assault that happened outside a textile store in Surathkal, when the group is seen hitting the man. The assailants can also be seen leaving the area.

    Mangaluru, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    Two days after a BJP Yuva Morcha worker was fatally hacked, Mangalore in Karnataka witnessed yet another shocking incident. Mohammed Fazil, a Muslim guy, 23 years-old who lives in Mangalpete, a town close to Surathkal, was attacked there. The horrifying attack resembled Praveen Nettaru's murder in Bellare in nearly every way.

    CCTV footage of the entire event shows a pattern where a gang of masked assailants were seen storming at him, chasing him, and then violently assaulting and stabbing the Muslim guy. The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in Mangalore to visit to the house of Praveen Nettar who was murdered in Bellare, just two hours away from Surathkal.

    The terrifying CCTV footage captures key moments of the assault that happened outside a textile store in Surathkal, when the group is seen hitting the man. The assailants can also be seen leaving the area. Parts of the shop was vandalised following the incident, and has been captured on CCTV.

    Also Read | 2 men arrested for murder of BJP youth wing leader in Karnataka

    "A 23-year-old man was violently beaten by 4-5 individuals along Krishnapura Katipalla road in Surathkal at approximately 8 o'clock. The youngster was taken to a hospital right afterwards and later pronounced dead," according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who spoke to ANI.

    The individual was attacked with a deadly weapon, according to the Police Commissioner, and a report has been made at the Surathkal police station. Additionally, Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, and Panambur in Mangalore have been subject to Section 144.

    Following Praveen's murder, CM Bommai had stated that, if the need arose, the "Yogi model" administration that had been in place in Uttar Pradesh would also take effect in the southern state to cope with anti-national and sectarian groups who were attempting to sow instability.

    Also Read | BJP youth leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants, CM says culprits to be arrested soon

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 9:11 AM IST
