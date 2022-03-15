Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details

    During the hearing, the petitioners argued that wearing a Hijab is an essential religious practice under Islam.
     

    Karnataka hijab row: HC's 3 questions before its verdict, read details - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stated that wearing a hijab is not essential practice in Islam. The bench head by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi stated that they believe that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. The Karnataka HC bench that heard petitions challenging the hijab ban over weeks now stated that it had asked itself three questions:

    Here are the three questions:
    1) Is wearing the hijab is an essential practice under Islam? 
    2) Whether the prescription of school uniforms is violative of rights? 
    3) Does the Karnataka government's order of February 5 (banning students from wearing clothing that could disturb the peace, harmony, and law and order), apart from being incompetent and manifestly arbitrary, violates Articles 14 and 15. 

    And the answers were: 
    1) Wearing hijab, for many Muslim women is not a part of essential religious practice under Islam.
    2) The prescription of a school uniform is a reasonable restriction to which students cannot object.
    3) The government has the power to issue an order.

    The students had argued that wearing a hijab is an essential religious practice under Islam during the hearing. Its suspension, be it for an hour, is a violation of fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution. 

    The state asserted that the petitioners were aiming to declare hijab as an essential religious practice, which, if accepted, would bind every Muslim woman to a specific dress code. 

    The row over wearing hijab started in January after two government colleges in the Udupi and Mangaluru banned girls from entering the classroom wearing it. This triggered protests and, in some places, violent stand-offs amongst the groups supporting the hijab and some against it. 

    Protests erupted after fringe Hindu groups mobilised men wearing saffron shawls to prevent women wearing hijabs from entering schools and colleges.

    Clashes erupted in the Shivamogga district and elsewhere, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a controversial order on February 5 stating that students who insisted on wearing a hijab would not be allowed to attend classes.

    Also Read: Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict

    Also Read: Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Also Read: Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31 - ADT

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some - YCB

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some

    Recent Stories

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question watch snt

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question (WATCH)

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31 - ADT

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

    The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free' RCB

    The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free'

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon