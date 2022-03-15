Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Reacting to the Karnataka High Court hijab judgement on Tuesday, many Muslim community leaders expressed displeasure and vowed to move the Supreme Court.
     

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state. The high court said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

    Reacting to the Karnataka High Court hijab judgement on Tuesday, many Muslim community leaders expressed displeasure and vowed to move the Supreme Court.

    Akhtarul Wasey, President Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Jodhpur and former professor of Islamic Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University told Asianet Newsable, “We are not satisfied with the decision the Karnataka High Court has delivered now. Whatever is said in the Quran, (HC) cannot make it null and void. That’s a divine word and we are bound to follow that.”

    He added, “The Indian Constitution guarantees us the freedom where religious freedom is also included in that. So, you cannot prevent or deny a section of the population to follow the religious laws.”

    Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Bengaluru’s Jamia Masjid Imam said, “All should respect the Court order. If the community is not happy with the decision, they can approach the Supreme Court. I appeal to the girls preferring hijab not to get dejected. Appeal them to follow their Sharia law. There are cases where the courts have given stay at midnight.”

    Meanwhile, Wakf Board Chief Shafi Saadi contemplated approaching the Supreme Court. He appealed to the community to maintain peace and said the community should fight legally. Expressing displeasure over the verdict, he said doesn’t know on what ground the verdict has been given.”

    Abdul Azeem, Karnataka Minority Community Chairman said, “Schools and colleges have the right to prescribe the uniform. The girls can wear the hijab and burkas to schools and colleges but not inside the classroom. The community must follow the rules and can challenge the verdict if they are not happy.” 

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some - YCB

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some

    Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly - ADT

    Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly

    Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life RCB

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon