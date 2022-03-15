Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court hijab judgement on Tuesday, many Muslim community leaders expressed displeasure and vowed to move the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state. The high court said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

Akhtarul Wasey, President Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Jodhpur and former professor of Islamic Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University told Asianet Newsable, “We are not satisfied with the decision the Karnataka High Court has delivered now. Whatever is said in the Quran, (HC) cannot make it null and void. That’s a divine word and we are bound to follow that.”

He added, “The Indian Constitution guarantees us the freedom where religious freedom is also included in that. So, you cannot prevent or deny a section of the population to follow the religious laws.”

Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Bengaluru’s Jamia Masjid Imam said, “All should respect the Court order. If the community is not happy with the decision, they can approach the Supreme Court. I appeal to the girls preferring hijab not to get dejected. Appeal them to follow their Sharia law. There are cases where the courts have given stay at midnight.”

Meanwhile, Wakf Board Chief Shafi Saadi contemplated approaching the Supreme Court. He appealed to the community to maintain peace and said the community should fight legally. Expressing displeasure over the verdict, he said doesn’t know on what ground the verdict has been given.”

Abdul Azeem, Karnataka Minority Community Chairman said, “Schools and colleges have the right to prescribe the uniform. The girls can wear the hijab and burkas to schools and colleges but not inside the classroom. The community must follow the rules and can challenge the verdict if they are not happy.”