Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

Ahead of the verdict, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pronounced its verdict on the hijab issue, which set off a huge controversy in the state earlier this year and said wearing hijab is not an essential practice of Islam and hence all should abide by government’s rule.

HC said that wearing of hijab by Muslim women doesn’t form an essential religious practice under Islamic faith. HC bench also upheld the February 5,2022 government order pertaining to dress code issued by the state government.

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi on Tuesday dismissed all petitions related to hijab case and ruled students can’t object to uniform.

The HC added that prescription of uniform for students in an institution falls under the category of reasonable restrictions. The government has the power to pass the GO; no case is made out for its invalidation, the Court stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Our children’s education is more important than anything else. I urge all students and community leaders to accept the HC verdict and cooperate with the state government to implement the uniform rule.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “I welcome the HC's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state & country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united.”

BC Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said, “I welcome the landmark judgement of Hon'ble Karnataka high court on school/college uniform rules. Law of the land is the ultimate.”

Protests erupted earlier this year after an educational institution barred hijab-wearing students from entering its premises. The matter quickly snowballed into a national issue with violent protests breaking out across Karnataka. The BJP-led state government had to order closure of schools and colleges, and even imposed curfews for a few days as clashes between supporters of the hijab and right-wing outfits intensified.

The Karnataka government also banned both hijabs and saffron scarves and said that till an expert committee decides on the issue, all students must adhere to the uniform. After this order, a batch of pleas were filed in the High Court.