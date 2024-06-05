Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 confirmed dead in Sahastra Tal trek: Karnataka govt contacts Uttarakhand to rescue stranded trekkers

    Five trekkers are confirmed dead in a 22-member team that was trapped by severe weather during a trek to Sahastra Tal, Uttarkashi. Rescue efforts led by Uttarakhand officials have saved ten trekkers, with 11 still missing. Karnataka's government is actively coordinating the rescue, emphasizing the challenging terrain and the urgency of the situation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Five trekkers have been confirmed dead in a 22-member team from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and local guides who got trapped in adverse weather conditions during their trek to Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Karnataka government is working closely with Uttarakhand officials to rescue the stranded trekkers.

    The trekking team, which included 19 trekkers and three guides, embarked on their journey on May 29 and was scheduled to return by June 7. However, on their return, they encountered severe weather with heavy snowfall and strong winds, which caused them to lose their way and become trapped.

    The rescue operation, led by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht, involves the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Air Force, forest personnel, police, and local volunteers. The operation, which began at 7 AM on Wednesday, has so far successfully rescued ten trekkers, with four of them being sent to Dehradun for further examination.

    Revenue Minister of Karnataka, Krishna Byre Gowda has travelled to Dehradun to personally oversee the rescue efforts. Acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, he aims to ensure the safe return of all stranded trekkers. Additionally, the Disaster Management Commissioner of Karnataka, Sunil Kumar, has been dispatched to Dehradun to coordinate the rescue operation.

    Despite the successful rescue of some team members, 11 trekkers remain unaccounted for. Efforts to locate and rescue them are ongoing, with authorities utilizing all available resources. The incident has highlighted the challenging terrain of Sahastra Tal, located at an altitude of 4,100 to 4,400 meters, making rescue operations particularly difficult.

    The swift and coordinated response by the state and central governments underscores the importance of immediate action in such emergencies. The focus remains on the safety and well-being of the remaining trekkers as rescue operations continue.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
