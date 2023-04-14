Karnataka Election 2023: Vote share similar to 2018 battle, predicts Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll

Karnataka Election 2023: The upcoming election is expected to be a close fight between the BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). An opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat has predicted the vote share of the upcoming elections.

The upcoming Karnataka Election 2023 is expected to be a tight race between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Janata Dal (Secular) retaining the potential to become kingmaker once again.

According to an opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News Network and a survey by Jan Ki Baat, the Congress is once again projected to gain the maximum vote share, followed by the BJP in a close race and then the JD(S).

In the Karnataka Election 2018, Congress bagged 38.14 per cent vote share but only 80 seats out of 224 constituencies. This year, a similar fate is predicted for the grand old party, with the Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicting a vote share of 38-40 per cent.

As far as the ruling BJP is concerned, the saffron party came a close second in terms of vote share during the 2018 assembly elections with 36.35 per cent. The Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts a similar number in the upcoming state polls as BJP is projected to bag 37-30 per cent vote share.

JD(S), which eventually formed a coalition government with the Congress party in 2018, bagged an 18.3 per cent vote share in the elections held five years ago. And this time, Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat's opinion poll predicts the HD Kumaraswamy-led party to attain a 16-18 per cent vote share. Others are projected to bag 05-07 per cent vote share.

The BJP presently rules the southern state. The saffron party came into power after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019. In the Karnataka Election 2018, the BJP won 104 seats, the Congress got 80 seats and the JD(S) bagged 37 seats.

The Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll was conducted between March 15 and April 11, utilising 20,000 random samples from throughout Karnataka and a probability map of the outcome model. Most party candidates had yet to be announced when this poll was conducted. There are 36 seats designated for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes among the 224 constituencies.

The BJP wants to reclaim control in the state, its lone stronghold in southern India. However, the magic number 113 is required for any party to gain a simple majority and create an independent government. The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be elected on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Karnataka has 5.24 crore registered voters, according to the Election Commission. 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, and 16,976 are centenarians. This year, there are 9.85 lakh first-time voters, and 5.55 lakh people with disabilities have registered with the Election Commission.