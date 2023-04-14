Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate

In the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP seeks to return to power in the state, its only bastion in southern India. However, the magic number is 113 which is necessary for any party to form the government in the state.

The stage is set for battleground Karnataka as the state gears up for the 2023 election. The upcoming polls are expected to witness a massive battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with Janata Dal (Secular) holding power to become kingmaker again.

An opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat has predicted the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023 would result in a hung assembly, with no party achieving an absolute majority.

Here's a look at region-wise numbers as per the Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll, and how it stands in comparison to the 2018 Karnataka Election:

Bengaluru Region:

In 2018, the Congress had won the most in this region and bagged 17 seats. The BJP and JD(S) won 11 and 4 seats, respectively. In the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP is expected secure as many as 15 seats in the Bengaluru Region. In comparison, Congress is likely to get 14 seats and JD(S) is expected to bag 3 seats in this region.

Old Mysore:

In 2018 Assembly polls, the JD(S) had bagged as many as 27 seats in region, while the Congress and BJP won 17 and 11 seats, respectively. This is the only region where the JD(S) won big in the state. Now, the Jan Ki Baat opinion poll has predicted that the BJP will win 12 seats while the Congress and JD(S) are predicted to win 23 and 22 seats, respectively.

Central Karnataka

In 2018, the BJP won 21 seats of the 26 seats in this region. The Congress bagged the remaining 5 seats in the region. Now, the Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the BJP is likely to win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) are expected to win 12 and 1 seats.

Hyderabad Karnataka

In 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won as many as 30 seats from this region, while the Congress and JD(S) won 7, 2 seats, respectively. Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the Congress is predicted to win 23 seats, while the BJP is likely to win 16 seats and JD(S) is expected to win 1 seat.

Mumbai Karnataka

In this region, the Congress witnessed the victory after it bagged 21 seats, while the BJP and JD(S) won 15 and 4 seats in the 2018 assembly polls. Now, the opinion poll has predicted that JD(S) will not secure any seat in Mumbai Karnataka region, while the BJP is predicted to win 31 seats and Congress is expected to win 19 seats.

Coastal Karnataka

In 2018, this region that has 19 seats, the BJP bagged 16 seats while the Congress managed to win only 3 seats in the region. Now, Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the BJP will win 16 seats while the Congress is predicted to win 3 seats. However, the JD(S) is predicted to bag none in this region.

In the 2018 elections, off the 224-member assembly election, the BJP won 104 seats, while the Congress bagged 80 seats and the JD(S) won 37 seats. Others won the remaining 3 seats. In 2018, the Jan Ki Baat survey predicted that the BJP would win 98-109 seats and the Congress would win 89-97 seats. It also predicted JD(S) would bag 25-29 seats.

In the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP seeks to return to power in the state, its only bastion in southern India. However, the magic number is 113 which is necessary for any party to form the government in the state.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.