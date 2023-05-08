Karnataka Election 2023: State to observe dry day for 4 days; here's when liquor won't be available

Karnataka Election 2023: Liquor outlets and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed from 5 pm on May 8 to midnight on May 10 and from 6 am to midnight on May 13. The prohibition order has been issued by the commissioner of police to ensure a peaceful and fair election process.

In view of Karnataka assembly elections, the state will have dry days beginning at 5 pm on Monday. Liquor stores and eateries that serve alcohol will be closed from 5 pm tonight until midnight on May 10, the polling day. And then, again on May 13, the counting day.

The service and sale of alcohol will remain banned in all establishments that fall within the polling area for a period of 48 hours. This will end with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling.

Pratap Reddy, the commissioner of police, has issued a restriction order on spirits at city stores, declaring that the "sale, consumption, procurement, and storage of spirits, wine, arrack, or any other intoxicant in wholesale or retail outlets" is illegal.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Congress claims EC 'bias', seeks time for response over ‘rate card’ ad

All places selling alcohol with the CL9 licence (refreshment room (bar) licence) in Bengaluru and Mangaluru will stay closed, and there will be no door delivery of food as well.

"All liquor shops, wine bars, hotels, restaurants, taverns, shops, or any other public or private place located in Bengaluru city will remain closed during the dates specified below — from 5 p.m. on May 8 to midnight on May 10, and from 6 a.m. on May 13 to midnight on May 13," according to the order.

Liquor sales are also prohibited in the state on May 13, the day of counting, with the ECI stating that counting will begin at 8 a.m. on that day. "During the above period, individual storage of spirits shall be restricted," the ECI has stated.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with students, working women

The restriction is intended to keep anti-social groups from engaging in violence and disturbing the free, fair, and peaceful conduct of elections. Also, for a seamless polling process.

According to Govindraj Hegde, secretary of the Karnataka wine merchants association, the state has around 12,000 outlets with CL9, 6 (star hotels), and 2 (retail) licences. He said, 'Because pubs and restaurants are connected, they cannot transport food either. Wedding caterers will likewise follow the booze restriction, which is enforced during election season and is governed by the People's Representation Act.' He went on to explain that the order in Bengaluru is equally applicable to the rest of the state's districts.

Ahead of the polls, there have been seizures aplenty in the state including alcohol worth nearly Rs 74 crore being seized.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan