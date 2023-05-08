Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: State to observe dry day for 4 days; here's when liquor won't be available

    Karnataka Election 2023: Liquor outlets and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed from 5 pm on May 8 to midnight on May 10 and from 6 am to midnight on May 13. The prohibition order has been issued by the commissioner of police to ensure a peaceful and fair election process.

    Karnataka Election 2023 State to observe dry day for 4 days here is when liquor wont be available gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published May 8, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    In view of Karnataka assembly elections, the state will have dry days beginning at 5 pm on Monday. Liquor stores and eateries that serve alcohol will be closed from 5 pm tonight until midnight on May 10, the polling day. And then, again on May 13, the counting day.

    The service and sale of alcohol will remain banned in all establishments that fall within the polling area for a period of 48 hours. This will end with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling. 

    Pratap Reddy, the commissioner of police, has issued a restriction order on spirits at city stores, declaring that the "sale, consumption, procurement, and storage of spirits, wine, arrack, or any other intoxicant in wholesale or retail outlets" is illegal.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Congress claims EC 'bias', seeks time for response over ‘rate card’ ad

    All places selling alcohol with the CL9 licence (refreshment room (bar) licence) in Bengaluru and Mangaluru will stay closed, and there will be no door delivery of food as well.

    "All liquor shops, wine bars, hotels, restaurants, taverns, shops, or any other public or private place located in Bengaluru city will remain closed during the dates specified below — from 5 p.m. on May 8 to midnight on May 10, and from 6 a.m. on May 13 to midnight on May 13," according to the order.

    Liquor sales are also prohibited in the state on May 13, the day of counting, with the ECI stating that counting will begin at 8 a.m. on that day. "During the above period, individual storage of spirits shall be restricted," the ECI has stated. 

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with students, working women

    The restriction is intended to keep anti-social groups from engaging in violence and disturbing the free, fair, and peaceful conduct of elections. Also, for a seamless polling process.

    According to Govindraj Hegde, secretary of the Karnataka wine merchants association, the state has around 12,000 outlets with CL9, 6 (star hotels), and 2 (retail) licences. He said, 'Because pubs and restaurants are connected, they cannot transport food either. Wedding caterers will likewise follow the booze restriction, which is enforced during election season and is governed by the People's Representation Act.' He went on to explain that the order in Bengaluru is equally applicable to the rest of the state's districts.

    Ahead of the polls, there have been seizures aplenty in the state including alcohol worth nearly Rs 74 crore being seized. 

    Also Read | Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress claims EC bias seeks time for response over rate card ad gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress claims EC 'bias', seeks time for response over ‘rate card’ ad

    Karnataka Election 2023 A tight fight in Channapatna between 5 time MLA Yogeshwara JDS Kumaraswamy gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: A 'tight fight' in Channapatna between 5-time MLA Yogeshwara & JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy

    Manipur violence fallout Imphal to Kolkata one way air ticket cost goes up 8 times price touches Rs 30000 gcw

    Manipur violence fallout: Imphal to Kolkata one-way air ticket cost goes up 8 times; price touches Rs 30,000

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP moves EC over 'sovereignty' row, demands derecognition of Congress party

    'Derecognise Congress party...' BJP moves EC over 'sovereignty' row

    Recent Stories

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress claims EC bias seeks time for response over rate card ad gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress claims EC 'bias', seeks time for response over ‘rate card’ ad

    From Allu Arjun to Prabhas to Ram Charan-7 top Telugu stars' net worth, swanky cars and more ADC

    From Allu Arjun to Prabhas to Ram Charan-7 top Telugu stars' net worth, swanky cars and more

    tennis French Open 2023: Roger Federer hopeful of Rafael Nadal defending his crown; gives bold prediction-ayh

    French Open 2023: Roger Federer hopeful of Rafael Nadal defending his crown; gives bold prediction

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why vma

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon