Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe in Shivamogga, Karnataka, who were evacuated from Sudan amidst the ongoing civil war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were rescued from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri, earlier on Sunday at Shivamogga.The evacuees thanked the Prime Minister warmly for the government's aggressive actions to ensure their quick and safe evacuation.

They described their difficult circumstances in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy guaranteed their safety. "The government ensured they did not get even a scratch," they added, "and it was all due to the Prime Minister's efforts."

They expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying that in their hearts, they believe he embodies the might of a triple engine rather than a double engine. The Prime Minister recounted how community members' forebears stood with Maharana Pratap.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress' lies exposed, BJP will form govt with full majority, says PM Modi

"If any Indian is in any kind of difficulty anywhere in the world, the government does not rest until the problem is resolved," he stated.

He stated that certain politicians attempted to politicise the matter, and our fear was that if they revealed where the Indians were concealed, they would be put in greater risk. As a result, the administration covertly sought to assure everyone's safety.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Chidambaram slams BJP for equating Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali'

PM Modi urged people to remember the country's strength in standing up for them. He urged them to always be ready to assist those in need and to contribute to society and country. They also discussed how people in other nations have confidence in Indian medicine and are pleased to learn that they are from India.

Under Operation Kaveri, which has already concluded, 3,862 people were evacuated from strife-torn Sudan. The transit facility established in a Jeddah school has also been closed, according to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Modi, had launched Operation Kaveri to rescue the Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Karnataka tops list with highest average assets per minister, reveals ADR