    Shiggaon Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai emerges winner; continues his winning streak

    Shiggaon Assembly constituency is part of the Haveri district and a segment of the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat. Top political leaders such as S Nijalingappa, and Manjunath Kunnur have been elected from the same Assembly seat earlier.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (May 13) registered his fourth consecutive victory from the Shiggoan Assembly constituency in Haveri district, defeating his nearest rival Pathan Yasirahmedkhan of the Congress by a margin of 35,341 votes.

    The BJP leader bagged 99,073 votes against 63,732 polled by Pathan. JD(S)'s Shashidhar Yeligar was in third place with 13,794 votes. 

    The 63-year-old Bommai, who is the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, had the 2018 Assembly polls defeated the Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9,265 votes.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'We will form govt on our own strength,' Congress leader Siddaramaiah

    Congress leader Rudragouda Patil was the first MLA to win this constituency and it saw a change of faces every 5-10 years until Basavaraj Bommai clinched it in the 2008 Assembly elections and he has been incumbent till today.

    In the 2018 Karnataka Elections, Basavaraj Bommai won the Shiggaon seat defeating rival Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9,503 votes. The Congress candidate polled 63,504 votes in the last state polls.

    In the 2023 assembly election, Shiggaon is witnessing a stiff battle between Bommai who is pitted against Congress candidate Pathan Yasirahmedkhan and JD(S) Shashidhar Yeligar. BJP has been unbeatable in the Shiggaon seat since 2008.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As Congress leads, BJP and JD(S) plot twist at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel

