    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As Congress leads, BJP and JD(S) plot twist at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel

    On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a peaceful voting this year and the voter turnout stood at 73.19 percent which surpassed the record of 2018. In total, 737 theme-based and ethnic-model polling stations were set up.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP leaders, HD Kumaraswamy meet at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru
    First Published May 13, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Counting of votes in Karnataka for the assembly election 2023 is underway and leads suggest that the Congress party is leading in the state with 118 seats. However, reports claim that there could be a twist in the plot as BJP and JD(S) leaders are said to be meeting at Bengaluru's Taj West End hotel.

    According to various reports, the saffron party's top leadership is holding a meeting with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at the 5-star hotel--Taj West End in Bengaluru over the possibility of an alliance between both parties.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Celebrations erupt outside Congress HQ; 'Bajrang Bali' spotted

    Kumaraswamy is accompanied by his party leader D. Kupendra Reddy who seems to share a good rapport with the BJP. Notably, BS Yediyurappa's residence is just one kilometre away from the meeting venue.

    Congress, on the other hand, has booked a resort in Hyderabad to camp its MLAs until the oath-taking ceremony. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 50 seats in the state are currently having less than a 1,000 votes margin.

    In Delhi, Celebrations are underway at Congress headquaters as the party takes the lead in early trends in the vote counting of Karnataka Election 2023. The grand old party assumes the early lead in what appears to be a close battle between the Congress and the BJP.

    At 239 polling stations that were welcomed by PwD staff. As a part of the initiative taken by the ECI to inspire the youth voters to participate in the festival of democracy, 286 polling stations were set up and were being run by the youngest staff available.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

