Karnataka Election 2023 Results: History repeats HD Kumaraswamy emerges winner against BJP leader Yogeshwara

After joining the BJP during the infamous Operation Lotus, a term coined in 2008, Yogeshwara secured support from legislators bypassing the anti-defection law, to take the BJP past the majority number, Yogeshwara lost the by-election in 2009 against JD (S) candidate Ashwath MC.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leadder HD Kumaraswamy emerged as the winner from Channapatna Asssembly constituency by securing 85,786 votes and BJP candidate CP Yogeshwara. This constituency is in the Ramanagara district and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight other assembly constituencies.

This Assembly constituency witnessed a close fight between Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CP Yogeshwara. Gangadhar S contested from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Celebrations erupt outside Congress HQ; 'Bajrang Bali' spotted (WATCH)

In 1999, Yogeshwara represented Channapatna constituency as an independent candidate. Later, he won the seat as a Congress candidate in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

After joining the BJP during the infamous Operation Lotus, a term coined in 2008, Yogeshwara secured support from legislators bypassing the anti-defection law, to take the BJP past the majority number, Yogeshwara lost the by-election in 2009 against JD (S) candidate Ashwath MC.

In 2011, he won the seat as a BJP candidate. In 2013, he contested on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket and won against Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy. He got 80,099 votes while Anita polled 73,635 votes.

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts - WATCH

In the 2018 assembly elections, Yogeshwara contested on a BJP ticket. He was defeated by Kumaraswamy, who polled 87,995 votes while Yogeshwara managed to get 66,465 votes.

Channapatna has become a bastion of the JD(S). People in Channapatna have a special bond with the Devegowda (Kumaraswamy's father) family. Kumaraswamy has done a lot of work in the constituency such as building new schools, colleges and asphalt roads.

Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the winning party must have at least 113 seats from the government in Karnataka.