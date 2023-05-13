Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts - WATCH

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts - WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    As the counting of votes is underway in Karnataka, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (May 13) posted a tweet with a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song Unstoppable by Sia playing in the background.

    The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today”.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Will Congress move its MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar responds

    It can be seen as a statement from the Congress, showing its confidence in a win in the Karnataka Election.

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'No demand from any party,' says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

    On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a peaceful voting this year and the voter turnout stood at 73.19 percent which surpassed the record of 2018. In total, 737 theme-based and ethnic-model polling stations were set up.

    At 239 polling stations that were welcomed by PWD staff. As a part of the initiative taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inspire the youth voters to participate in the festival of democracy, 286 polling stations were set up and were being run by the youngest staff available.

    Meanwhile, Congress began to celebrate its victory in various parts of the states. 

     

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi prayers been answered gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's prayers been answered?

    Karnataka Election Results 2023 Congress asks all MLAs to reach Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress asks all MLAs to reach Bengaluru today

    gokak-election-results-2023-live-updates-winning-candidates anr

    Gokak Election Results 2023 LIVE: Neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress in Gokak

    Chikkaballapur-election-results-2023-live-updates-winning-candidates-anr

    Chikkaballapur Election 2023 LIVE: Will BJP's K Sudhakar win for the fourth time?

    Karnataka Election Results 2023 live updates Full list of winners and losers gcw

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Full list of winners and losers

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi prayers been answered gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's prayers been answered?

    Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details vma

    Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

    Karnataka Election Results 2023 Congress asks all MLAs to reach Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress asks all MLAs to reach Bengaluru today

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after securing bail in many cases AJR

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after securing bail in many cases

    gokak-election-results-2023-live-updates-winning-candidates anr

    Gokak Election Results 2023 LIVE: Neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress in Gokak

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon