Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts - WATCH

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

As the counting of votes is underway in Karnataka, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (May 13) posted a tweet with a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song Unstoppable by Sia playing in the background.

The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today”.



Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Will Congress move its MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar responds

It can be seen as a statement from the Congress, showing its confidence in a win in the Karnataka Election.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'No demand from any party,' says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a peaceful voting this year and the voter turnout stood at 73.19 percent which surpassed the record of 2018. In total, 737 theme-based and ethnic-model polling stations were set up.

At 239 polling stations that were welcomed by PWD staff. As a part of the initiative taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inspire the youth voters to participate in the festival of democracy, 286 polling stations were set up and were being run by the youngest staff available.

Meanwhile, Congress began to celebrate its victory in various parts of the states.