    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Celebrations erupt outside Congress HQ; 'Bajrang Bali' spotted (WATCH)

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of Karnataka for joining hands together to come out to vote for a 'progressive future'. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support in organising a well-run, dignified, and solid people-oriented campaign.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published May 13, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    Celebrations are underway at Congress headquaters in Delhi as the party takes the lead in early trends in the vote counting of Karnataka Election 2023. The grand old party assumes the early lead in what appears to be a close battle between the Congress and the BJP.

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress is leading in as many as 112 assembly constituencies while BJP is following behind in 74 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress has directed all of its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru today while the vote counting for the Assembly elections continues across the southern state.

    On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a peaceful voting this year and the voter turnout stood at 73.19 percent which surpassed the record of 2018. In total, 737 theme-based and ethnic-model polling stations were set up.

    At 239 polling stations that were welcomed by PwD staff. As a part of the initiative taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inspire the youth voters to participate in the festival of democracy, 286 polling stations were set up and were being run by the youngest staff available.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
