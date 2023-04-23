Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today

    Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday (April 23) arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public.

    According to his schedule, the Congress leader will reach Hubballi in the morning and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

    Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

    Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara. 

    The Congress leader will pay his obeisance to Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.

    The disqualified Congress MP will then participate in Jana Samparka' (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.

    Punjab Police arrests fugitive Amritpal Singh from Moga district, taken to Assam's Dibrugarh

    On Monday afternoon, the former Congress president will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi. He will then travel to Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youths). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in Haveri district.

    The Congress leader will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi's second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend 'Jai Bharat' programme.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000 AJR

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune AJR

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune

    Amritpal Singh arrest: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab Moga AJR

    Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

    Punjab Police arrests fugitive Amritpal Singh from Moga district, taken to Assam's Dibrugarh AJR

    Punjab Police arrests fugitive Amritpal Singh from Moga district, taken to Assam's Dibrugarh

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000 AJR

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party vma

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune AJR

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune

    Amritpal Singh arrest: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab Moga AJR

    Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon