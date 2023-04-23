Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today

Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday (April 23) arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public.

According to his schedule, the Congress leader will reach Hubballi in the morning and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

The Congress leader will pay his obeisance to Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.

The disqualified Congress MP will then participate in Jana Samparka' (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.

On Monday afternoon, the former Congress president will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi. He will then travel to Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youths). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in Haveri district.

The Congress leader will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi's second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend 'Jai Bharat' programme.