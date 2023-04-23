Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

Amritpal Singh surrendered after being spotted in different locations in several states for over a month. The radical preacher's surrender comes after police raided Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other border areas with Nepal but failed to nab the absconding Khalistani ideologue.

Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who was on the run for more than a month, on Sunday (April 23) surrendered before the Moga Police in Punjab. The Punjab Police had been on the hunt for the fugitive in several states after a massive crackdown was launched against his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18.

Amritpal Singh surrendered after being spotted in different locations in several states for over a month. The radical preacher's surrender comes after police raided Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other border areas with Nepal but failed to nab the absconding Khalistani ideologue.

Singh had been changing his locations ever since the crackdown against him began. The Punjab Police made several attempts to catch the fugitive, but the effort ended in vain as Amritpal kept escaping the clutches of cops.

After the crackdown, Amritpal was first spotted with his aides in a Mercedes car. Later, he and his supporters were moving in four vehicles. Amritpal's convoy was asked to stop at a police checkpoint, but he escaped by breaking through it.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh surrendered before the police three days after his wife Kirandeep Kaur was held for questioning at the Amritsar airport while she was trying to flee to London.

Kirandeep Kaur, who was questioned by the customs department, was detained as a precautionary measure under the same legal process under which the family and acquaintances of the absconding accused are questioned.

It is reportedly said that the Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.

Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

