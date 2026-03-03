Andhra Pradesh launches Project HANUMAN to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, deploying 100 response vehicles and AI warnings. The initiative, led by Pawan Kalyan, also enhances victim compensation to Rs. 10 lakhs for deaths.

Andhra Pradesh Launches Project HANUMAN

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched Project HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nurturing) to address human-wildlife conflict in districts like Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam. The project aims to protect border villages, safeguard crops, livestock, and human lives while ensuring wildlife conservation. Under the initiative, 100 GPS-enabled vehicles, including 93 Rapid Response vehicles and 7 Wildlife Ambulances, have been deployed. Four Wildlife Rescue and Treatment Centres are also being established.

Enhanced Compensation and AI Systems

Compensation for wildlife attack victims has been enhanced to Rs. 10 lakhs ex-gratia for deaths and Rs. 2 lakhs for the injured. AI-based early warning systems will also be implemented in vulnerable villages. The Deputy CM stated that the goal of HANUMAN is to turn human-wildlife conflict into responsible coexistence.

National Context and Central Government Support

The Central Government has also enhanced the ex-gratia in December 2023 under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes 'Development of Wildlife Habitats' and 'Project Tiger and Elephant', from Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs in case of deaths due to wild animal attacks.

According to the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh's written reply in the Lok Sabha number of human deaths caused by elephants in Andhra Pradesh is 21 from 2019 to 2023.

Updated Legal Framework and HWC Management Guidelines

In 2022, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, was amended, which rationalised listings of wild animals in Schedules I and II appended to the Act and the Ministry has also issued guidelines to States and UTs on managing human-wildlife conflict, including damage to crops. The guidelines also advise States and UTs to consider utilising the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to deal with situations arising out of human wildlife conflict, such as rescue and relief operations, providing ex-gratia relief, management of law and order situation. (ANI)