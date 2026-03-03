An APSRTC bus-truck collision in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district injured 10 passengers. In a separate incident in Anantapur, three Karnataka residents were killed when their taxi collided with an RTC bus.

APSRTC Bus Collides with Truck; 10 Injured

At least 10 passengers sustained minor injuries after an APSRTC bus travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad collided with a truck near Dandumailaram in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred within the Choutuppal police station limits. The bus, carrying around 36 passengers, was en route to Hyderabad when the collision took place. Following the incident, the injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to a police official, "We received information about the matter in the morning hours. Around 10 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for further treatment. The APRTC bus, which was coming from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, collided with a truck near Dandumailaram."

3 Killed in Separate Accident in Anantapur

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people died in a road accident that occurred near Goobanapalli in Anantapur district involving an RTC bus and a taxi car on March 1. The RTC bus was travelling from Kalyandurg to Rayadurg when the collision took place, local authorities informed on Sunday.

As per Ravi Babu, DSP Kalyanadurgam, "Three people died on the spot. The bodies were found trapped inside the car in a severely damaged condition. Police rushed to the accident site and, after much effort, retrieved the bodies stuck inside the vehicle. All three deceased were identified as residents of Karnataka."

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)