A complete shutdown was observed in Poonch, J&K, to mourn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Shia communities held protests, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, amid escalating tensions across West Asia.

A complete shutdown was observed in parts of Poonch district on Tuesday as residents mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and protested against the United States and Israel, officials said. The closure of shops, businesses and commercial activity came following the US-Israeli air strikes in Iran that reportedly killed Khamenei, sparking widespread protests across the region and beyond. Police and CRPF are on high alert to deal with any situation and maintain law and order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Widespread Mourning and Protests

This comes after Khamenei's death; several regions in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed massive protest from three days. Shia Muslim communities mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

Protests were held across the country with Shia Muslims mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and raising slogans against US and Israel attacks on Iran.

Tensions Escalate Across West Asia

Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia with multiple strikes reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Attack in Iraq

An Iraqi armed group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in Erbil that it alleges houses US troops, Al Jazeera reported.

Drones Intercepted in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Defence Ministry said eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj, according to Al Arabiya.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Target in Lebanon

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, IRNA News Agency reported that the Israeli regime attacked the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah. According to IRNA, Al-Manar resumed broadcasting its programmes minutes after the reported strike.

Earlier, Israel said that the head of Hezbollah's intelligence arm was killed in an overnight strike, and Beirut said it would ban the terror group's military activities.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that the overnight strike in the Lebanese capital killed Hussein Makled, whom it called "the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters."