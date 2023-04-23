Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Police arrests fugitive Amritpal Singh from Moga district, taken to Assam's Dibrugarh

    Since March 18, Amritpal Singh had been on the run when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides. The police had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    In a recent development, fugitive and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday (April 23) arrested from Punjab's Moga district, police said. The Punjab Police have arrested him, a senior police official said.

    The pro-Khalistani leader is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged, said the officer.

    It is reportedly said that the Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.

    Since March 18, Amritpal Singh had been on the run when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides. The police had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

    Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

    On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

    Another close aid of the pro-Khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
