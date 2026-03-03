Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated 10 modern libraries with creative centres. He also announced the extension of the KMUT scheme, crediting Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension to women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups ahead of state polls.

Stalin Inaugurates Modern Libraries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated nine modern libraries with 'Chief Minister's Creative Centres' (Mudhalvar Padaippagam) built by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for Rs 16.87 crore. CM Stalin also inaugurated a modern library with a 'Chief Minister's Creative Centre' constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 4.24 crore.

Welfare Schemes and Financial Aid Extended

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu government credited Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension into the accounts of women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced. In an X post, MK Stalin announced the extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme for women to vulnerable groups as well.

Aid for Vulnerable Beneficiaries

Under the social security schemes, the state government has provided Rs 3,200 each to 29.29 lakh elderly and widows beneficiaries, Rs 3,500 each to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, and Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance.

Support for Fishermen and Tea Farmers

Also, the Tamil Nadu government announced an assistance of Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period assistance for the period from April to June for 1,62,900 beneficiaries. For the benefit of 14,870 tea farmers from the Nilgiris district, the state government announced Rs 8.53 crore funding as a base price of Rs 2 per kg for green tea procured through 15 cooperative tea factories.

Infrastructure Push Ahead of Polls

On Monday, Stalin inaugurated a Fintech Tower built at a cost of Rs. 249 crores.

Political Landscape

These announcements come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, to be held in the first half of the year, where the DMK-led alliance aims to retain power in the state, pushing the "Dravidian Model" as its poll plank The BJP-AIADMK alliance will look to form the government, defeating DMK and Congress, while actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) might turn the polls into a three-way contest. (ANI)