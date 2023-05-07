Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi’s ‘scared’ swipe at Congress as Sonia Gandhi returns to campaign

    Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his address in Karnataka’s Shivamogga with the ‘Bajrangbali ki Jai’ slogan, took a swipe at the Congress, saying that they were “scared” and brought in veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning after its “lies did not work”.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Sunday, saying the "scared" party sent in senior leader Sonia Gandhi to campaign in the Karnataka poll after its "lies did not work." 

    Without mentioning the name of the former Congress chief, while addressing the rally, he said, "Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other."

    Gandhi, who has mainly avoided campaigning and public rallies since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, apparently for health concerns, addressed her first electoral gathering in Karnataka, which votes on May 10, on Saturday in Hubballi.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Corruption, unemployment are real ‘terrorism’ in state, says Priyanka Gandhi

    The Prime Minister further stated that the Congress' "balloon of lies no longer works because people have burst it." The throng sang 'Jai Sri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) while Modi raised 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) shouts as he was presented with a Hanuman idol and a saffron-colored 'Shivaji' hat. Modi expressed his gratitude for the amazing reaction to his roadshow in Bengaluru earlier on Sunday. 

    "It was supposed to be a long roadshow today, but because of the NEET exam, I informed our party that our exam (election) is on May 10, whereas the children's exam is today. As a result, we should take care of their exam. So we started the roadshow early in the morning and concluded it early," Modi explained.  He said he wanted to pay back the love and blessings showered on him by the people.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
