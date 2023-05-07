Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Bengaluru to campaign for the party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election took a ride in a scooty with a delivery boy, on Sunday. Watch the video here.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru WATCH gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Bengaluru to campaign for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election, took a scooty ride with a delivery guy on Sunday. This comes only hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, during which he waved from a flower-adorned automobile and was pelted with flower petals. Rahul Gandhi was riding pillion on a delivery boy's bike to his hotel. 

    Rahul Gandhi was initially spotted talking with a youngster before posing for a photo with him. Soon after, Gandhi put on a helmet, hopped on a scooty, and rode for at least 2 km to his hotel. 

    While the motive for Gandhi's impromptu scooter journey is unknown, this is not the first time the leader has used this unconventional method to communicate with his fans.

    Also Read | Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

    Since the start of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leader has increased his efforts to personally reach out to the masses and connect with ordinary people, mainly through impromptu visits and public gatherings. During Ramzan last month, the former Congress head visited a historic Delhi bazaar and indulged in traditional local cuisine.

    On Friday, the Congress leader went to a Delhi University men's dormitory to talk to students about their problems, and he also ate lunch there. With only four days to the Karnataka elections, all parties have increased their campaigning in the state in an attempt to win voters. 

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress' lies exposed, BJP will form govt with full majority, says PM Modi

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
