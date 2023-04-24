Karnataka Election 2023: IT conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda. In 2018, Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Income Tax Department on Monday (April 24) conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. This comes ahead of assembly polls that is all set to be held on May 10.

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda. In 2018, Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies seized a total over Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the total seizures (Rs 254 crore) include cash (Rs 82 crore), liquor (Rs 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore), and drugs/narcotics (Rs 17 crore). As many as 1,930 FIRs have been booked regarding seizures.

It should also be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.