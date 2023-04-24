Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence

    The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda. In 2018, Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda residence AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    The Income Tax Department on Monday (April 24) conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. This comes ahead of assembly polls that is all set to be held on May 10.

    The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda. In 2018, Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28

    Meanwhile, enforcement agencies seized a total over Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.

    According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the total seizures (Rs 254 crore) include cash (Rs 82 crore), liquor (Rs 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore), and drugs/narcotics (Rs 17 crore). As many as 1,930 FIRs have been booked regarding seizures.

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    It should also be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

    The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28 AJR

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28

    Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh mass marriage scheme sparks row gcw

    Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh's mass marriage scheme sparks row

    What is YUVAM 2023 that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth? anr

    What is 'YUVAM 2023' that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth?

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest

    Recent Stories

    Viral 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video) RBA

    Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28 AJR

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28

    Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh mass marriage scheme sparks row gcw

    Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh's mass marriage scheme sparks row

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster

    Badshah apologises for 'Sanak', says will change it after backlash over 'objectionable' lyrics on Shiva

    Badshah apologises for ‘Sanak’, says will change it after backlash over ‘objectionable’ lyrics on Shiva

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon