    End Bengaluru roadshow on Sunday before 11:30 am: PM tells BJP to ensure students give NEET exam

    BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to share a one-line directive from Prime Minister Modi that read "I do not want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced". 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 5, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    On account of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) exams on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit to prepone the 26 km road show to May 6 and shorten the roadshow distance on Sunday to conclude it before  11:30 am. 

    "Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive and responsible to our students," Surya added.

    BJP leaders said that following the Prime Minister's directive, the 26 km roadshow has been preponed to May 6, while a shorter 10 km roadshow will happen between 10:00 am and 11:30 am on May 7.

    "We have asked police to drop students to exam centres if they show hall tickets," Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said.

    The city police have already announced that vehicular movement on the route being taken for Sunday's roadshow will be stopped from 6 am till the end of the programme. In fact, as part of the security arrangement, people have been prohibited from viewing the rally and assembling on terraces or balconies.

    To note, around 1.9 lakh students, many of whom are from Bengaluru, are scheduled to take the NEET exam between 2 pm and 5:20 pm. Candidates are usually told to reach the exam centre an hour early. The Prime Minister's decision to curtail the Sunday roadshow came after multiple reports highlighted candidates' concerns about reaching their exam venue on time.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
